Laverna Mullen

Sioux City

With her family at her side, Laverna Mullen, 95, of Sioux City, breathed her last on March 23, 2021.

A Mass to celebrate her life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Immaculate Conception Church, followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will begin 4 p.m. Friday, June 25, with a prayer vigil at 6 p.m., and a rosary at 7 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service in Sioux City.

Laverna was born Aug. 6, 1925, to Frank and Mary (Schmidt) Potts in Menominee, Neb., the second of six children.

On Easter Day in 1950, while visiting the Avalon Ballroom with friends, Rusty Mullen asked her for a dance.They fell in love and were married at The Cathedral of the Epiphany Catholic Church on Nov. 10, 1951. Together they raised five children at their home next door to Immaculate Conception Church.