Laverna Mullen
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Laverna Mullen

Sioux City

With her family at her side, Laverna Mullen, 95, of Sioux City, breathed her last on March 23, 2021.

A Mass to celebrate her life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Immaculate Conception Church, followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will begin 4 p.m. Friday, June 25, with a prayer vigil at 6 p.m., and a rosary at 7 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service in Sioux City.

Laverna was born Aug. 6, 1925, to Frank and Mary (Schmidt) Potts in Menominee, Neb., the second of six children.

On Easter Day in 1950, while visiting the Avalon Ballroom with friends, Rusty Mullen asked her for a dance.They fell in love and were married at The Cathedral of the Epiphany Catholic Church on Nov. 10, 1951. Together they raised five children at their home next door to Immaculate Conception Church.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Jun
25
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Jun
25
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Jun
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
IA
Jun
26
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
