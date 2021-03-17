LaVonne Marie Kommes

Le Mars, Iowa

LaVonne Marie Kommes, 84, of Le Mars passed away peacefully Monday, March 15, 2021, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Reverend Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass with Reverend Paul Eisele and Reverend Travis Crotty concelebrating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the church. There will be a Parish Rosary at 6:45 p.m. and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Social distancing and wearing a mask will be required. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

LaVonne Marie Holton was born March 21, 1936, on a farm in Plymouth County, Iowa, the daughter of James and Margaret (Barthole) Holton. She attended school in Remsen and graduated from Remsen St. Mary's High School. After graduation, she attended Ellis Beauty School in Sioux City and worked at LeVogue Beauty Salon in Le Mars.

She was united in marriage to Don Kommes on Aug. 2, 1955 at St. James Catholic Church in Le Mars. LaVonne worked as a homemaker for many years and later worked as a secretary for Kommes Electric with her husband Don. She also worked part-time for many years at Timmy's Catering In Le Mars. She provided daycare as well as volunteered in classrooms and church. Sunday mornings found her hosting coffee and donuts for her kids and grandkids following church services. She enjoyed going to ball games of any kind and watching her kids and grandkids participate in their many sporting events and school activities. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and has her own brick at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

She is survived by her children Steve "Oner" (Suzie) Kommes, Dave (Sue) Kommes, Wayne "Whitey" (LuAnn) Kommes, Deb (Tom) Loutsch, Scott (Paula) Kommes, Bob (Sharla) Kommes, Annette (Rob) Kuiken, Sheryl (Gene "Bart") Bartels, Cindy (Mike) Daggett, and Denise (Steve) Spieler; 32 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one on the way; her siblings Jim (Camille) Holton, Bev (Bob) Humphrey, Joyce (Steve) Crawford, and Maureen (Mick) Carroll; her in-laws Phil Huewe, Ken Kommes, Richard (Marlys) Kommes, Mary Ann (Bill) Langley, Loretta (Lee) Steichen, and Lavonne (Pete) Galles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Kommes; her parents, Jim and Margaret Holton; her father and mother-in-law, Albert and Mabel Kommes; her siblings Shirley Huewe, Sharon Collins, Loren Holton, and Tom Holton; her in-laws: Erlene Kommes, Dolores (Gerald) Sitzmann, Larry Kommes, Florence (Butch) Thiel, and Leonard (Betty) Kommes; and a grandson, Michael Kommes.

Memorials can be made in LaVonne's name to Hospice of Siouxland.

She was loved my many and will be missed by more!