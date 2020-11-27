Lawrence (Larry) Andrews

Dakota City

Lawrence (Larry) Allen Andrews, 79, of Dakota City passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at a Sioux City hospital after a brief illness with Covid-19.

Private family services will be held at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. There will be no visitation. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Larry was born on May 23, 1941 in Tulare, Calif.; he was the son of Loren and Margaret (Garton) Andrews. Larry grew up in California and joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating from High School. Larry came to Sioux City and was stationed at the airbase in Sergeant Bluff.

Larry married Pauline Boyle and to this union two daughters: Valerie and Cheryl.

Larry lived most of his life in Sioux City and worked as a T.V. Home Repairman. He was a member of Siouxland Community of Christ Church. He enjoyed playing Bingo, socializing, doing stand-up comedy (Dirty Uncle Larry), and tinkering with electronics. With a combination of an infectious laugh and a witty personality, he always had a way to brighten someone's day. He was a family man who made friends everywhere he went. Larry was loved by so many and will truly be missed by all.

He is survived by his daughters, Valerie McNulty (Mike) of Fountain, Colo., and Cheryl Trowbridge (Mark) of Johnston, Iowa; brother Joe Andrews (Grace) of Independence, Mo.; two sisters Margaret Lowrance (Don) of Cameron, Mo., and Clora Kanawyer of Fremont, Calif.; four grandchildren, Jen Lindsey, Nick Lindsey, Colton Trowbridge, and Riley McNulty; and three great-grandchildren, Mariya Lindsey, Sophia Caravan, and Kameron Lindsey.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brother Loren;and sister Elizabeth.