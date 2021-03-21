Many years ago, I had the good fortune to attend Longfellow elementary school where I encountered a dedicated faculty. Foremost among the many excellent teachers guiding us toward our futures was Mr. Benne. "The" science teacher, Mr. Benne influenced hundreds of students during his years at Longfellow, introducing the fundamental ideas and themes we would pursue in high school and far beyond. It is often said that where you end up depends a lot on where you start. I know with certainty that saying is true because Mr. Benne had such an extraordinary impact on my life and career.

Tyler Kokjohn March 25, 2021