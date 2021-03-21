To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
My sympathy to the entire Benne families. I join my classmates, Caroline and Randy in the wonderful memories
that we shared during that special year with Mr. Benne.
He made our transition to East Junior special!! God's Blessings
to all of you! Julee Finstad Abrahamson
Julee Finstad Abrahamson
June 27, 2021
Mr. Benne as I recall, was my 6th grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary in Sioux City, Iowa. I was 12 years old and I remember him as being a great teacher. It was 1961 and having a male teacher at the time was very different for us. All the other teachers were female and some were quite older. He was a refreshing change and a good teacher. The school picture here was my 6th grade . I am the girl in second row with the monitor belt on.
Caroline (Jensen) Moore
June 24, 2021
Dawn R. Droescher
April 25, 2021
Vibeke & Lise & family, our hearts & our prayers are with you all as you remember the great times with Larry.
Sheryl Cripps
April 5, 2021
I knew Larry when I was a school superintendent at Mapleton from 1980 to 1998. He was a professional educator, a fine person, and a valued friend. He was the kind of person any family would be justifiably proud of, as I am sure his must be.
Dennis Webner
April 4, 2021
Condolences to the family. We were close neighbors MANY years ago on S. Glass Street. I enjoyed and admired the conservation work both Carolyn and Larry dedicated their lives to.
Cleo & Roger Hansen
April 4, 2021
My sympathy to the Benne family. Attached is my 6th grade class picture with Mr Benne from 1962. I was fortunate to see Mr Benne occasionally over the years especially when I moved into the home next to the AEA building where he worked out of. I still see and/or communicate with a number of the classmates from this picture to this day. RIP Mr Benne
Randy Hansen
April 4, 2021
Many years ago, I had the good fortune to attend Longfellow elementary school where I encountered a dedicated faculty. Foremost among the many excellent teachers guiding us toward our futures was Mr. Benne. "The" science teacher, Mr. Benne influenced hundreds of students during his years at Longfellow, introducing the fundamental ideas and themes we would pursue in high school and far beyond. It is often said that where you end up depends a lot on where you start. I know with certainty that saying is true because Mr. Benne had such an extraordinary impact on my life and career.
Tyler Kokjohn
March 25, 2021
My parents David Marsh and Dr Mariyn Marsh were good friends with the Benne family. My brother Jon and I had so many good times at Stone Park with Steve and Paul Benne. Lawrence had lots of musical instruments for us to play and mess around with along with doing science together. Lawrence holds a special place in my heart.
Julie (Marsh) Cunningham
March 22, 2021
Larry was always so interested in teaching kids about the environment. He was a friend and will certainly be missed.
Larry Roesler
March 22, 2021
Larry was environmentally conscious and dedicated to his work as an educator at Western Hills AEA. I respected his opinions and enjoyed our
many conversations. Anyone associated with the Loess Hills Seminars will always remember Larry.
Duane Kent
March 22, 2021
I will remember always Larry and Larry Roesler visiting me the day after my mother died, bringing a huge container of coffee! My mother had taught with both of them at Longfellow School in Sioux City. She thought so much of them. Blessings to all of you.
Jane Sibley
March 21, 2021
Larry will long be remembered for the Loess Hills Seminars he planned, his work with educators in multiple school districts within Sioux City and AEA 12, and commitments in the Lion's Club! Larry, you made a difference. You are missed!!
Jeanne Hanna
March 21, 2021
Larry was one of really nice people in this world. Sensitive and caring. He will be missed.