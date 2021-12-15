Lawrence H. 'Larry' Quinlain

Sioux City

Lawrence H. 'Larry' Quinlain, 77, of Sioux City passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Omaha, Neb.

Prayer services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Visitation with the family present will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Larry was born March 27, 1944, in Red Oak, Iowa; he was the son of William and Alta (Clark) Quinlain. Larry grew up in Sioux City, graduated from Central High School, and then attended Sioux City Area Technical School. Larry excelled doing his life's work as a wonderful dad, silly grandpa, mentor, and friend to many.

Larry joined Mary Satter in marriage on June 18, 1966. After Mary's passing in May of 2016, Larry remained committed to his true love and soulmate.

Larry served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam – always a soldier and a very proud veteran; he was a true patriot. After returning to Sioux City, Larry worked for Sioux Tools as a draftsman, finishing his career with Kennametal where he retired as a tools technician. Later in life, Larry found a new calling with the Sioux City School System. He became a beloved school bus driver and drove for many years. He was good to every child no matter the circumstance and they were good to him in return.

Larry loved his family and friends more than anything – and to his family he was simply all that is good, gentle, and humble in life. A good husband, good father, good grandfather, good friend, humble listener, good mentor, good fix-it man, and great craftsman – he was simply the best! He enjoyed fun times with belly laughs; yet, during tough times, he was there with a hug, kind words, and strength. Larry was always willing to "lend an ear." He found a way to welcome everyone and to help anyone in need, whether family, friend or friend of a friend (with friends soon becoming family).

He is survived by three children, Scott Quinlain of Kansas City, Mo., Jana Danielson ("his favorite daughter") and her husband Todd of Omaha, and John Quinlain and his wife Georgie of Sioux City; six grandchildren who were the light of his life and put a sparkle in his eye, Kasey, Nikole, Alex and his wife April, Mary and her husband Brian, Matthew and his partner in crime Kailee, and our blessing and his newest baby granddaughter, Elizabeth; great-grandson Link; brother-in-law Richard (Jacque) Satter; sister-in-law Joan (Mike) Worrell; neighbor and porch conversationalist, Jenna; friend Bud; and many others.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary; parents, Alta and Bill; brothers Patrick and Billy; and other relatives and friends whose life he touched along the way.

Thank you to everyone for sharing your memories of his kind acts and humor.

Godspeed Dad, Gramps, G-Pops, Q-man, dear friend and great man. You were the best of the best and the sweetest, funniest grandpa ever known.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to SupportSiouxlandSoldiers.com, Wounded Warrior Project, St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City or your favorite charity.