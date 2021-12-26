Menu
Lawrence David Roesler
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021

Lawrence David Roesler

Sioux City

Lawrence David Roesler of Sioux City died from leukemia Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

The family will observe a private remembrance of Larry.

Larry was born April 17, 1943, to Gladys and Reuben Roesler in Waseca, Minn., where he grew up. He graduated from Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa.

Larry taught for almost 40 years in the Sioux City public schools, inspiring generations of young naturalists and astronomers. He was the teacher who made science come alive for students. Years later they came back and said how much they had gained from his classes. Larry was a naturalist at heart, finding great joy and meaning in the natural world. He passed this passion on not only to his students, but also to his nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephew.

Larry had a wonderful dry sense of humor. One teaching colleague recalled that she really liked Larry except when he would announce that there was a snake loose in the building.

Larry was a man of many interests. He was an enthusiastic birder and a nature photographer specializing in birds and insects. He was also a talented artist, noted for his realistic drawings of birds and caricatures of people. He had a lifelong interest in space exploration, a passion he shared with his brother Steve.

Larry loved to read and especially enjoyed political memoirs and presidential biographies. He listened to classical music or jazz daily, with favorites ranging from Haydn string quartets to jazz manouche. Until his final diagnosis, Larry went on 20-mile bike rides. He loved fishing, cross-country skiing, and cooking healthy meals. One of his favorite activities, which he shared with his sister Anita, was researching his ancestry, reveling in discoveries of the unexpected. Larry attended the First United Methodist Church and was active in the Audubon Society and the Sierra Club.

He was the member of the family who kept in contact with every other member. He hated flying but flew regularly to North Carolina and Michigan for family get-togethers, and he even flew to visit relatives in Wales and Yucatán.

Larry is survived by his sister, Anita Roesler Veit, and her husband, Richard Veit, of Wilmington, N.C.; brother, Steven Roesler, and his wife, Marlys Svendsen, of Sarona, Wis.; niece, Helen Veit, and her husband, Charles Keith, of East Lansing, Mich.; niece, Katherine Whittaker, and her husband, Shea Whittaker of Durham, N.C.; the lights of his life, great-nieces Clara, Gretchen, and Molly Keith, and great-nephew, August Lawrence Whittaker; two cousins, June Fell of Waseca, and Vicki Oeljen of Richfield, Minn.; and special friends Jane and Ed Sibley of Sioux City.

Memorial donations may be made to the Loess Hills Audubon Society.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 26, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies on the passing of my cousin and the brother of a Waseca classmate. Peace and strength to the family.
Dr. Jon Bathke
Family
January 11, 2022
So sad to hear of Larry's passing. He always had a kind word and passion for nature. I have fond memories of visiting his 5th grade class at Whittier or in Stone Park to do nature programs. After the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center was built, he then brought his students on field trips there. He shared his love of astronomy and stars with us as well. I am sorry for your loss and Larry will be remembered as a wonderful teacher and friend.
Dawn Snyder
Friend
January 4, 2022
We were very sad to hear of the passing of Mr. Roesler. Often times, my sister-in-law Tami and I would see him walking in Bacon Creek. Often times he was bird watching! He was always friendly and took time to speak with us. Both of us had known Mr. Roesler as the "science whiz" at Whittier Elementary. My daughters Kelsey and Kali were able to go on the Guthrie Center field trips with him to learn so much about nature and all of it's beauty. I was able to be a helper parent attending with all of them the year Kali was in the 5th grade. It was the BEST school experience we shared with all the wonderful teachers and children! We shared bird watching with the expert and walked trails learning every step of the way. I got some great pictures so will have to find them to post in his honor. We even saw a fawn curled up next to a tree! The best deer picture I ever took in all the years I have been doing photography. Thank you Mr. Roesler for all you did for my family and me! You taught our children so much and they loved science and nature because of you! My nephew Wes has him as his 5th grade teacher and loved him! I only have great things to say about this extraordinary teacher. You will be missed Larry! May you have some joy in heaven with the nature they will surely share with you. I have a special tree in Bacon Creek that we say hello to our family members who have passed to heaven. You can be sure I will add your name to honor you for all you have done for our children and all of the children you have touched with your connection to nature. May you rest in peace.
Teresa L Angerman
School
December 29, 2021
