Layne G. Hummel

Hornick, Iowa

Layne G. Hummel, 59 of Hornick, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his home.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Cushing Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with family present 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Layne Gale Hummel was born July 12, 1961, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Norman and Claudette (Hettwer) Hummel. He graduated from West High School in 1979.

After graduation, Layne worked at Harry Batchelor Farm Store in Sioux City and later at Ludvigson Land and Cattle Farm.

In 1993, he moved to Hornick and started farming on his own. Layne and his son, Zachary worked together raising alfalfa and custom baling.

He enjoyed working in his shop, welding and painting, and fixing things for his family and friends. Layne was known for telling the "Joke of the day."

Layne is survived by his son, Zachary Hummel of Hornick; daughter, Leah Hummel of Hornick; and two sisters, Kristie Pickens of South Sioux City, and Jodie (Gary) Larson of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Claudette Hummel, on March 25, 2021; and brother-in-law, Barry Pickens.