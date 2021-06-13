Lee M. Novak

Dakota City

Lee M. Novak, 61, of Dakota City, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at a local hospital.

Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. The Rev. Douglas Dill will officiate. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery at Pender. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church.

Lee was born May 18, 1960, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of LeRoy and Joyce (Engel) Novak. He graduated from Rosalie High School and then attended and played football his freshman year as a walk on for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After an injury, Lee transferred to WITCC, earning his degree in Electronic Engineering.

Lee fell head over heels the minute he met Carrie Erickson. She became his 'bride' on July 25, 1981, at First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. They were blessed with two children, Marissa (Novak) Gutzmann and Colton Novak. Later, they gained their favorite son-in-law, Austin Gutzmann; then their granddaughter, Summer Gutzmann, who had Lee wrapped around her finger.

Lee began his career in sales, first working for Nogg Chemical and Paper,. The company was then sold to Supply Works and eventually, Home Depot Pro. Lee loved to talk, which made him great at his job and lead to him becoming friends with so many of his clients. He retired in February of 2021.

Anyone who knew Lee, knew him by his loud, contagious laugh and knew he was a diehard Husker fan. Lee enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing racquet ball and coaching his kids in track. He also lived to coach "his boys" in baseball from grade school to graduation. His biggest joys in life were spending time with his family and spending time up at the lake in Minnesota.

He was an active member of First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, acting as the Council President and Vice President and the First Lutheran Foundation President. Lee volunteered and gave much of his time to the church. He also was the past President of the Homer Community Club.

Survivors include his wife, Carrie Novak of Dakota City, Neb.; mother, Joyce Novak of Pender, Neb.; children, Marissa (Austin) Gutzmann of Emerson, Neb., and Colton Novak of Dakota City; grandchildren, Summer Gutzmann, and one to arrive in December; siblings, Nancy (Larry) Nyquist of Omaha, Craig (Jean) Novak of Loveland, Colo., Scott (Reva) Novak of Rosalie, Neb., and Rhonda Jacob of Fort Myers, Fla.; brother-in-law, Mick (Wanda) Erickson of Naples, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Diane Drevs of Moville, Iowa, and Chis (Dave) Gill of Sioux City; uncle, Marvin Barge; nephews, Brent Ruppert, Keven (Tara) Ruppert, Derek Ruppert, Clinton (Abby) Novak, Casey (Megan) Novak, Kyle (Caitlyn) Novak, Michael (Carla) Erickson, Tyler Gill and Cody (Jessica) Gill; nieces, Jaimee (Mike) Finney, Anna (Mike) Uhl, Lisa (Ryan) Gilbert, Mindy (Dustin) Warns, Carrie Novak and Paden (Blaze) Faulkner; and many great nieces and nephews.

Lee was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy Novak; father and mother-in-law, Swede and Marie Erickson; and brother-in-law, Bill Drevs.