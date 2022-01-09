Leisa Ann Wolfe Guerrero

South Sioux City

Leisa Ann Wolfe Guerrero passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held all day starting at 10 a.m. today at the Ho-Chunk Center, 337 BIA Rd 3, Winnebago, NE 68701. Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Ho-Chunk Center. Burial will follow the service at Winnebago Cemetery where Leisa will be laid to rest next to her father, Andrew Wolfe, Sr.

The world was blessed with Leisa Ann Wolfe Guerrero's presence on March 19, 1961. Her life was filled with acts of love, kindness and charity towards all. She had an uncanny talent with children, and her guidance and kind soul acted as a light for many in times of darkness. While being the best mother, daughter, sister, aunt, Gaga, and friend that anyone could ask for, she was also a dedicated and gifted business woman who worked and shaped Ho-Chunk Incorporated for nearly 20 years.

As a proud Native American, the Winnebago Tribe was dear to Leisa and she was a great leader for its community. She had so much love in her heart for everyone, and this extended not just to humans, but her beloved dog Gigi. Leisa delighted in travel with her family, and her infectious humor and free spirit made her friends all over the globe, from Hawaii, New York, New Orleans, California, Egypt, and Australia to name just a few. Her taste in jewelry was impeccable, and she had a knack for spotting and collecting beautiful antiques. Leisa was also excellent at cooking creative, delicious meals that never failed to bring family and friends together. Cooking and caring for others gave Leisa a special joy as one of the many great expressions of her love throughout her extraordinary life.

She is survived by her daughters Alexis and Alyssa York; mother, Sally Wolfe; sister, Sheila Hauswirth; brother, Andrew Wolfe, Jr.; grandchildren Gabriel and Eva Malek, and Jacob and Brody Galama; sons-in-law, Hany Malek and James Galama; nephews, Timothy, Alex, and Blake Hauswirth, Landon Wolfe, and Riley Hauswirth; niece Shae Wolfe; aunts, Sylvia Sydow and Brenda Wolfe; uncle, Joe Van Ackeren; and many cousins and close friends.

Leisa was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Wolfe, Sr.; grandmothers, Lucille Sydow and Corabelle (Babe) Van Ackeren; and brother-in-law, Tim Hauswirth.