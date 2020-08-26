Leland J. Sawtell

Newcastle, Neb.

Leland John Sawtell, 83 of Newcastle, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Saturday at the Gospel Chapel in Newcastle. Covid-19 restrictions will be observed with 50% capacity and social distancing. Services will be livestreamed on the Gospel Chapel Facebook page at: https:/www.facebook.com/gospelchapelnewcastle. Private family burial will be in Newcastle Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca, Neb. Online condolences may be sent to https:/www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Leland was born on Sept. 4, 1936, in Allen, Neb., the son of Merlin and Ida (Armstrong) Sawtell. Leland grew up in the Allen and Newcastle area. Leland graduated from Newcastle High School in 1954. Following high school, Leland served in the U.S. Army.

On July 18, 1959, he married the love of his life, Aileta Louise Nylund, at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. Aileta passed away on Sept. 27, 1998.

Following his service in the Army, Leland farmed in the Allen and Newcastle areas for many years and also drove the school bus for the Allen and Newcastle school systems. At the same time, Leland worked full-time at IBP (Iowa Beef Processors). In later years, Leland graduated from Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, where he studied banking and finance. Upon retiring from farming, Leland watched over the Newcastle Landfill and mowed the Newcastle Cemetery.

Leland was a member of the Gospel Chapel for more than 40 years. Leland enjoyed singing and sang in several quartets throughout the years. He also enjoyed traveling, cooking, photography, antique tractors, reading and most of all spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children, Lynette Kardell (Derwin) of Yutan, Neb., John Sawtell (Wendy) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Sheryl Hofer (Cordell) of Salem, S.D., Beth Epp (John) of Marion, S.D., Amy Holzworth (Byron) of Scottsbluff, Neb., and Craig Sawtell (Courtney) of Dixon, Neb.; his brother, Dale Sawtell of Seattle, Wash.; his sister, Alta Rosenbaum of Elk Point, S.D.; 23 grandchildren; and three great-grandsons.

Leland was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Aileta; and a sister, Lilly Marie Sawtell.

Memorials can be directed to the family for Village Mission or the Dougherty Hospice House.