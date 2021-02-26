Lenora Arlene Bohlmann

Formerly Onawa, Iowa

Lenora Arlene (Baugh) Bohlmann died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at Brookestone Village in Omaha, Neb., at the age of 94.

Private family service to be held graveside at St. John's Cemetery in Charter Oak on March 6. A Celebration of Lenora's Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lenora was born May 11, 1926, to Dora Sophie (Kohnekamp) Baugh and Jacob Herbert Baugh in Sioux City. Lenora was baptized Sept. 4, 1927, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ute, Iowa, and confirmed May 18, 1940, at First Lutheran Church, Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School, Sioux City in 1944. During WWII, Lenora worked for the Office of Defense Transportation and later for Producers Livestock Marketing Association at the Sioux City Stock Yards.

On Jan. 12, 1951, Lenora married Edwin L. Bohlmann of Ricketts, Iowa. The couple farmed near Charter Oak, worked in real estate and construction, and raised four children: Hope, Lois, Joel, and Ruth. In 1966, they moved to Onawa, Iowa, where they built the Midway Motel at the I-29 Onawa exit. They owned and operated the motel for 20 years until retiring in 1986.

Lenora was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and sponsored philanthropic projects for Thrivent, also an active volunteer with the Kiwanis Club of Onawa, and with 4-H where she led clubs in Charter Oak and Sioux City. She enjoyed needlework and knitting, donating prize winning baby blankets annually to Burgess Memorial Hospital. Lenora also enjoyed playing Bridge, meeting with the Sioux City Stockettes, and traveling with her husband.

She is survived by her children Hope Bohlmann of Onawa, Lois Bohlmann of Lewisville, Texas, Joel Bohlmann and wife Wendy Barnes of Atlanta, Ga., and Ruth Rodgers of Omaha; grandchildren Erin (Bohlmann) and husband Tyson Allen, Kathleen Bohlmann, Kelsey Rodgers, Rachel Rodgers; one great-grandchild Ryder Rodgers; and brother- and sister-in-law Orville and Clare Bohlmann of Denison.

Lenora was preceded in death by her husband Edwin; parents Dora and J Herbert Baugh; brother Herbert A. Baugh; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Al and Stella Rahn of Denison, Ralph and LaVern Bohlmann of Charter Oak, Victor and Vernet Bohlmann of Jefferson, Iowa, and Truman and Leola Ault of Bloomington, Minn.; son-in-law Glyn Rodgers; and nephew Steven Baugh.

Memorial contributions may be directed in Lenora's memory to the Onawa Kiwanis Club or Faith Lutheran Church, Onawa.