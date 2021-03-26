Menu
Leo Seibold

Leo Seibold

Scotland, S.D., formerly Sioux City

Leo Seibold, 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

The family is doing a private service at a later date.

Leo Seibold was born in Danbury, Iowa, and lived in Sioux City most of his life until 2019 when Leo moved to Scotland with his son.

Leo enjoyed playing cards and listening to music.

Leo is survived by his son Mike and Heather Steele; and his daughter Melissa and Shaun Vincent; ten grandkids; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as Leo's dog Sugar.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 26, 2021.
