Leon R. Stanford

Larrabee, Iowa

Leon R. Stanford, 96, of Larrabee, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at Medical City North Hills, in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Because of the pandemic, there will be no funeral service. Celebration of a life well lived will be held this summer. Burial of the cremains will be in Cedar Cemetery at Larrabee. Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.

Leon was born Aug. 16, 1924 in Larrabee, the oldest child of five, to Leonard and Carrie (Leeds) Stanford. He attended Larrabee schools. He enjoyed playing basketball and baseball while in high school. He graduated from Larrabee High School in 1942.

After high school he attended Business School in Sioux City until he was inducted into the Army in May 1943 where he was wounded in Germany in 1944. He was honorably discharged in October 1945. He received a bachelor's degree from Buena Vista College and a master's degree from the University of South Dakota.

Leon was united in marriage to his high school classmate, Margaret (Brewster) Stanford on June 12, 1949. This union resulted in two children, Doug and Denise.

He was in secondary education for 35 years in Cleghorn, Royal, and Sutherland. During his career he taught classes, coached boys' and girls' basketball, and was a high school principal. He retired as high school principal from Sutherland High School to the Larrabee farm in 1983, and farmed until 1993.

He was a member of United Methodist Church of Sutherland and Larrabee. He taught Sunday school and was conference lay leader of Sutherland and Larrabee churches for many years. He was a member of United Methodist Men in Sutherland and a Lions member while in Royal. He enjoyed reading, fishing with his family, and gardening.

He is survived by son Doug Stanford and wife Vicki of Cedar Falls, Iowa; daughter Denise Stanford of Watauga, Texas; four grandchildren Matthew Stanford and wife Cindy, Jason Stanford and wife Kristin, Amy Stanford, and Emily Churchman; four great-grandchildren, Jackson, William, Lily and Anne; brother, Duane Stanford and wife Sharon; sister-in-law, Opal Stanford; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret; parents Leonard and Carrie; two brothers, Malcolm and Harley; and sister, Joy Tharpe.