Leona Becker

Seney, Iowa

Leona Becker, 84, of rural Seney, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Accura Healthcare of Le Mars.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Seney United Methodist Church in Seney, Iowa. The Rev. Suzi Larson will officiate. Burial will follow in Seney Cemetery. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. Monday, with family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com

Leona Norma Marie Becker was born on Dec. 2, 1936, in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Wilhelmina (Ludwigs) Renken. She attended Le Mars Community High School, graduating in 1955. She then attended the Sioux City Beauty College. Leona took her first position in a beauty shop in Sioux City.

On June 28, 1958, Leona and Robert Floyd Becker were united in marriage at Christ Lutheran Church (Grant Township), rural Le Mars. They made their home on the Becker family farm near Seney, Iowa. She worked for a time at a beauty shop in Le Mars before Steven was born. Along with raising their three children, Leona assisted Bob with farming. In the 1980's, Leona went to work at Hopkins Pharmacy (later Family Pharmacy) in Le Mars until her retirement.

Leona was a longtime member of Seney United Methodist Church where she served on various committees. She also served on several committees with the United Methodist Women. Leona taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible school. She served on 4-H and the Youth Committee. Leona also volunteered her time with the Senior Center by serving on its various boards.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children and their spouses, Steven and Linda Becker of Aiken, S.C., Stuart and Tina Becker of New Lennox, Ill., and Susan and Lee Konz of Le Mars; six grandchildren, Adam (Joni) Dial, Elizabeth (Michael) Basham, Kara Becker, Frank Becker, Christina Konz and Kaitelin Konz; four great-grandchildren, Brady Dial, Ansley Dial, Charlotte Basham and Gabriel Basham; sisters, Carol Freking of Topeka, Kan., and Lorraine (Lloyd) Borchers of Akron, Iowa; brothers, Fred (Joyce) Renken of Canton, Kan., Richard Renken of Le Mars; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Gloria Becker of Eagle Grove, Iowa; brother-in-law, LeRoy Schultz of Le Mars; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert on July 16, 2018; mother and father-in-law, Genevieve and Floyd Becker; sisters, Berniece (Walter) Schleis and Betty Schultz; and brother-in-law, Don Freking.

Memorials may be directed to Seney United Methodist Church, Le Mars Senior Center or Le Mars Community High School Alumni Association.