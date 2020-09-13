Menu
Leona Cwikla

Leona Sylvia 'Lee' (Kopecny) Cwikla, RPh

Omaha, formerly Sioux City.

Leona Sylvia "Lee" (Kopecny) Cwikla, RPh, 99, of Omaha, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. Attendees are required to wear a mask in the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City.

She is survived by her son, Mark Cwikla of San Diego, Calif.; daughter, Elizabeth "Kim" Cwikla (Kristy Krajicek) of Omaha; granddaughters, Sarah Sirovetz (Robert), Jennifer Roberts (A.J.), and Lindsey Cwikla; and great-grandchildren, Rachel and Jake Sirovetz and Harley and Axel Roberts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Cwikla; parents, Joseph and Sylvia Kopecny; and brother, Joseph Kopecny.

Memorials will be directed by the family.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
