Leona Strong

Eau Claire, Wis., formerly Sioux City

Leona Strong, 99, of Eau Claire, met her Saviour on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Services will be held at a later date.

She was born on May 12, 1921, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Walter and Esther Jennings. After graduating from high school, she moved to Sioux City, where she graduated from business college. She married Paul Strong on Feb. 10, 1947. She was a stay-at-home mom and taught piano for many years. She was an accomplished seamstress and made countless outfits for her family and friends, as well as wedding dresses for her daughters and granddaughter.

She worked at the Sioux City Journal from 1968 until retirement. She was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Sioux City, where she taught Sunday School and was the pianist. She played piano in church for over 60 years, starting at age 13. Her Lord, family and friends were very important to her and she loved to entertain.

She and her husband moved to Topeka, Kan. in 1999. She moved with family to Eau Claire in 2011.

Leona is known best for her laugh. She always made people feel comfortable. Even after she went to the nursing home, the staff often mentioned how much fun she was, never complaining, always upbeat.

Leona is survived by her children, Judy (Rev. Ray) Hansen, of Adrian, Mich., and Janelle (Stan) of Olathe, Kan.; grandchildren, Barb Randolph, Brian Hansen, Kent Freeburg, and Darin Freeburg; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband; and grandson, Paul Freeburg.