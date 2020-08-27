Leona (Kopecny) Cwikla

Omaha, formerly Sioux City

Leona Sylvia "Lee" (Kopecny) Cwikla, RPh, 99, of Omaha, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Services will be at a later date in Sioux City.

She is survived by her son, Mark Cwikla of San Diego, Calif.; daughter, Elizabeth "Kim" Cwikla (Kristy Krajicek) of Omaha; granddaughters, Sarah Sirovetz (Robert), Jennifer Roberts (A.J.), and Lindsey Cwikla; and great-grandchildren, Rachel and Jake Sirovetz and Harley and Axel Roberts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Cwikla; parents, Joseph and Sylvia Kopecny; and brother, Joseph Kopecny.

Memorials will be directed by the family.