Leonard P. Gill

Jackson, Neb.

Leonard P. Gill, 87 of Jackson peacefully passed away to his eternal home on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11a.m. on Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City. Rev. Andrew Sohm and Rev. David Liewer will officiate. Following the funeral there will be a celebration of Leonard's life in the Cardinal Room at the Marriott Convention Center in South Sioux City. Following the luncheon, burial will be in St. John's Cemetery in Jackson. Visitation with the family present will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson. There will be a Rosary recited at 4 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. on Thursday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Leonard was born Feb. 9, 1935, in Jackson; he was on of 11 children and was the son of James and Mary (Merchant) Gill. Leonard was raised in Jackson and attended Jackson Public Schools through his freshman year and then transferred to Bishop Heelan High School, graduating in 1953. After graduation, he worked in road construction.

On Nov. 3, 1956, Leonard married Roberta Hidalgo at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City. Leonard served in the U.S. Army and then returned to Jackson. In 1967, Leonard founded Gill Construction, a city and highway paving company, and ran the business for 28 years and then sold the company to Joe and Millie Gill and their son, Ron Gill, who operates the business today. In 1981, at the recommendation of the city of South Sioux City, Leonard started L. P. Gill Landfill just west of Jackson. Today the landfill serves the greater Siouxland area.

Leonard was a philanthropist and supporter of many community projects and organizations in the Siouxland area. He was currently serving on the F&M Bank Board of Directors. He also served on the Bishop Heelan High School Campaign for a new Academic Building, Briar Cliff University Board of Trustees, and various other committees for the University. He was also a member of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, The South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce, The Knights of Columbus, the Harty-McNally American Legion Post 175 in Jackson, and the Omaha Archdiocesan Council for Development.

Among his many honors was receiving the Crusader of the Year Award in 2020, the Hall of Fame Award for his outstanding service to the City of South Sioux City and the Siouxland Area in 2020, and the Briar Cliff University Medal in 2014, the university's highest honor. Among other honors was the Dakota County Developer of the year Award, Rotary Club's Service Above Self Award, South Sioux City's Entrepreneur of The Year Award, and the W. Edwards Deming Entrepreneurial Excellence Award by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

Leonard's greatest honor was being a husband of 65 years, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing by the family pond. Leonard also enjoyed his weekly lunch dates with friends and business associates, along with his monthly Heelan lunch bunch gatherings with his classmates. He enjoyed watching and attending his grandchildren's sporting events, Notre Dame and Husker Football. He embraced the Irish Heritage and rocked the color green. He was notably known for his hats. More importantly, he shared his faith in God and led by example with his kind deeds for others.

He is survived by his wife Roberta of Jackson; children Robert Gill (Jackie) of Jackson, Jeanie Hohenstein (Kevin) of Jackson, Bernie Gill (Lindy) of Jackson, and Ginger Gill (Doug Jones) of Sioux City; three brothers Jack Gill of Sergeant Bluff, Mike Gill (Joyce) of Sioux City, and Joseph Gill (Mildred) of Jackson; sister Rose Murphy of Southwick, Mass.; grandchildren Patrick Gill (Julie), Anthony Gill (Sara), Jesika Pinney, Greggory Gill (Kristina), Emilye Gill, Melissa Hohenstein (Mark), Kyle Hohenstein (Laura), Branden Hohenstein (Alyna), Nevaeh, Samantha Hamar (Brandon), Thomas Gill (Holly), Elexia Gill (Branson), Breanna Gill (Brogan), Justin Sininger (Josie), and Carissa Sininger (Jarrod); and seven great-grandchildren.

Leonard was preceded in death by their infant son Leonard; his parents; and brothers and sisters Florence Branch, Mary Ann Mahon, Patricia Bateman, Harold Gill, Don Gill and Dave Gill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bishop Heelan Catholic High School's Tuition Assistance Fund or St. Patrick Catholic Church.