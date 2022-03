Leonard T. 'Butch' Handke

Anthon, Iowa

76, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Services: Dec. 17 at 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Anthon. Burial: following service, St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Oto, Iowa, with military rites. Visitation: Dec. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon.