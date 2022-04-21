Leonard L. Linafelter

Omaha, Neb.

Leonard L. Linafelter passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Roeder Mortuary, 108th St. Chapel, 2727 N 108th St., Omaha. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Leonard was born on Sept. 8, 1932.

He is survived by his children Warren (Karen), Mike (Vicki), Jeanette (Bob) Dennis; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Pharyce Eslick; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Arlene; and parents Melvin and Adith.

Memorials RES Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation JDRF or American Cancer Society