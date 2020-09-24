Leone M. Dewey Akron, Iowa Leone M. Dewey, 96, of Akron, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Akron Care Center. Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, with the Rev. Steve Jewett officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 9 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home. Social distancing is required and masks are recommended. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com . Leone Marie Johnson was born on Sept. 9, 1924, to Carl and Elsie (Bjorklund) Johnson, in rural Westfield, Iowa. She was raised on a farm and attended country school. She attended Westfield High School and graduated in 1942. After graduation, she began working for Albert Hummel at the grocery store in Westfield. On June 16, 1946, she was united in marriage to Gene Dewey. They made their home on a farm outside of Westfield and farmed for a few years. They then sold the farm and moved into Westfield. Gene and Leone both began working at Swift packing house in Sioux City and in 1956, their family moved to Sioux City. Leone then worked at Johnson Biscuit Company for a few years before a long career working in the meat department at a grocery store in Sioux City. In 1969, they moved back onto the family farm outside of Westfield, which was previously owned by Leone and Gene's parents. Leone continued to commute to Sioux City for work until the mid-1980s when Gene's health began to fail. Gene passed away on Feb. 14, 1990. After his passing, Leone went back to work. She worked at Coil Craft until she retired at 75 years old. Leone was a talented basketball player in her youth and her love of the sport continued throughout her life. She would often play with her grandchildren and loved watching the Boston Celtics. She also loved bowling and playing pool. They had their own pool table on the farm. She and Gene would often play at home and she later played at the Senior Center in Akron. She was a long-time member of Westfield Congregational United Church of Christ and was an active member in the American Legion Auxiliary. Leone is survived by her daughter, Ione (Jack) Upton of Akron; daughter-in-law, Gloria Dewey of Akron; grandchildren, Wade (Tracey) Smith, Wendy (Lance) Oetken, Alisha (Preston) Schnoor, Amanda (Brad) Davison, Ron (Deb) Upton, and Shellie (Buddy) McPhetridge; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Eileen Franklin; brother-in-law, Harlyn Dewey; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Leone is preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Lester and Amelia Dewey; husband, Gene; sons, David and Charles Dewey; grandson, Jim Upton; siblings, Alice (Leo) Delano, Melvin (Ella) Johnson, Norma (Bill) Heinriksen, Eleanor (Lynn) Jarrett, Ernest (Johanna) Johnson, and Harold (Helen) Johnson; and siblings-in-law, Harvey (Marie) Dewey, Mahlon (Blanche) Dewey, Duane (Dorothy) Dewey, Jerry Schnee, Laurel Franklin, Darlene Dewey, and Barb Dewey. During these difficult times of COVID-19, her family would prefer memorials to the Akron Care Center in lieu of flowers.