Leroy Altena

Sioux Center, Iowa

Leroy Altena, 84, of Sioux Center, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020m at Sioux Center Health.

Private family services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center, with the Rev. Todd De Rooy officiating. Burial will be in Memory Gardens. Visitation with some family present will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are recommended. A livestream link will be available at mfhonline.com.

Leroy Fredrick Altena was born on Dec. 1, 1935, to Jake and Sadie (DeVries) Altena, in Maurice, Iowa. Leroy was raised on the family farm near Maurice and attended country school through the eighth grade. He graduated from Western Christian High School.

Leroy met a lovely young woman named Esther DeBoom at a Young Peoples' Society meeting. On June 3, 1955, they were united in marriage at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Sioux Center, where they became members of the church. In 1994, they became charter members of Redeemer United Reformed Church in Orange City, Iowa.

The couple lived on a farm near Hawarden, Iowa for a year before moving to the Altena family farm near Maurice. After 35 years of farming, Leroy retired. He continued to stay busy working in the hay business and selling wooden pallets. He enjoyed being outdoors and took drives to look at the crops. In June 2020, Leroy and Esther moved from the farm into Sioux Center.

Leroy and Esther honeymooned in the Black Hills of South Dakota and have returned almost every year since. They especially enjoyed watching the Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park. They also enjoyed visiting flea markets and antique stores.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 65 years, Esther Altena of Sioux Center; three daughters and their husbands, Debra and Paul Dorr of Ocheyedan, Iowa, Carey and Alan De Boer of Orange City, and Leanne and Tom Franken of Hawarden; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Ladene Altena, Arlene Altena and Chalice Altena; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Sentner, Aubrey and his twin, Elroy; and an infant great-granddaughter.

Memorials may be designated to Sioux Center Christian School.