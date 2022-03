LeRoy E. Farley

Ida Grove, Iowa

91, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Services: March 1 at 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ida Grove. Burial: after the service, Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Ida Grove, with military rites. Visitation: Feb. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m., at the church. Masks encouraged and social distancing required. Arrangements with Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove.