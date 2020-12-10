To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I was a massage customer of yours and I remember your stories about your dad and family as you grew up.
My sincere sympathy to you and your family.
Mary Hauswirth
December 12, 2020
cousins growing up 2 miles apart racing our horses. i don't remember who was the winner but it seems you are the winner. hope to see you there some day.
merle
December 11, 2020
A friend to so many. So sorry for your loss. I was privaleged to know Leroy through both choirs at IC church.
MARY LECLAIR
December 11, 2020
LE Roy the person I know was a special friend to many people. I met him at I.C. church. He was very active with K. C. and if he knew you needed anything , he was always there, He sang with us in the Resurrection Choir. I personally will miss his smile and I express my sympathy to all of you.
Vel Ludwig
December 10, 2020
May your soul be lifted with the grace of God to life eternity and may he comfort you your family with your fath....
Jim & Theresa Muhe
December 10, 2020
Thoughts and prayers! Always loiked working with LeRoy!