LeRoy Nilges

Formerly of North Sioux City

LeRoy Nilges, 82, formerly of North Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Elk Point, S.D.

Due to Covid restrictions, the family will have a private funeral service. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

LeRoy Louis Nilges, the son of Jacob and Mary Nilges, was born on Aug. 19, 1938, in Pender, Neb. He attended school at Pender.

He was united in marriage to Carmen Meier on Oct. 7, 1961, at St. John's Catholic Church in Pender. The couple made their home in Pender, Elk Point, Riverland Estates, and McCook Lake. They wintered in the Villages, Fla.

LeRoy was a prominent business owner in North Sioux City, purchasing Miller Liquor Store in 1976. Their son, John and his wife, Sharon continue the business today.

LeRoy was a very proud, hard-working businessman but never missed a family activity. He was married to Carmen, his one love, for 55 years.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, bowling, boating, trading stocks, and cheering on the Huskers and Chiefs. He also loved making bonfires on the beach for the family. He was very devoted to his Catholic faith and inspired everyone around him to be faithful.

LeRoy is survived by his children, John and his wife, Sharon Nilges of Dakota Dunes, who have three children, Andrew, Michael and Kathryn. Andrew is married to Erin with a son, Bennett Leroy and daughter, Zoe. They live in Wynstone Estates. His daughter, Anne and her husband, Edward Prince of Olathe, Kan., have three children, Lillian, John Henry and Isabel. LeRoy has one sibling out of seven still living, his sister, Mary Ann VonSeggern of Wisner, Neb.

The family would like to thank the staff at Welcove Assisted Living in Elk Point; especially Bob and Paulette, for all their support. They also want to recognize Siouxland Hospice for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice Care of Siouxland, 309 Cook Street, Sioux City, IA 51103.