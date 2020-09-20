Lewis L. Storm

Homer, Neb

Lewis L. Storm, 85, of Homer, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at a hospital in Omaha.

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur, Neb., with Pastor Eric Meyer officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Homer United Methodist Church in Homer, Neb. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender, Neb.

If you are planning to attend any of the services please respect social distancing and wear a face covering.

Lewis L. Storm, the son of Alfred (Al) and Lena (Harmon) Storm, was born May 5, 1935, near Macy, Neb. He was raised in the Macy area and graduated from Macy High School in 1953. After high school, he worked as a laborer and water truck driver on a road construction crew in Bellevue, Neb. That first fall he returned to the farm in Macy to help with harvest, and never left.

On Sept. 18, 1955, Lewis and Shirley M. Ueding were united in marriage. They were blessed with two sons, Michael and Greg. It was a good marriage; Shirley managed to raise the three of them well. The couple lived and farmed in the Macy area much of their lives, and later moved to Homer. Most who knew Lewis recognized that he was a great husband and father, businessman, farmer, truck driver and even an "occasional" gambler.

Lewis was outgoing and loved talking to others. He could sit on a bench at the park, the mall, etc. and strike up a conversation with just about anyone. On his one trip to Germany several years ago, he even reported "talking" to a German man on the bench beside him - although he knew no German and the gentleman in question apparently knew little English. What came through in those conversations is that he actually paid attention and cared what other people said.

Although Lewis would describe himself as "retired" from farming, it would have been hard to prove by his behavior until recently. In fact, his boys and grandchildren will proudly tell you that Lewis had a valid Class A CDL in his pocket when he died. He took immense pride in his ability to remain physically active and continue to drive trucks. Second to driving, he enjoyed swapping truck driving stories with whoever had stories to tell.

Lewis was a member of the Reformed Church of America in Macy and later attended the United Methodist Church in Homer. Lewis was a faithful man and lived his faith every day. Having grown up relatively poor during the depression, he was always ready to help feed anyone who appeared hungry. And he was a charitable man. One of his most notable charitable accomplishments (among many) was organizing an effort to build a new home for a family in Mississippi who lost their home to Hurricane Katrina.

Surviving members of the family, who will always remember him with love, include his nephew, Delbert (who he regularly introduced as his little brother); his two sons, Mike and Greg and their wives, Brenda and Barbara; and three grandchildren, Nick, Jennifer, and Kaitlyn.

Lewis was preceded in death by Shirley (whom he joined in heaven on their 65th wedding anniversary); his parents; his brothers, Laurance, Leon, and Lyle; and his sister, LaVonna.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.