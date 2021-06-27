Lillian Rae Denham Wilson

formerly Sioux City and Odebolt, Iowa

Lillian Rae Denham Wilson, 88, formerly of Sioux City, and Odebolt, passed away on Dec. 13, 2020, at Nevins Nursing Center in Methuen, Mass.

There will be two Celebrations of Life for Lillian at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Arthur Evangelical Free Church, 320 E. 4th Street, Arthur, Iowa, with a luncheon to follow; and at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Meyer Brothers Funeral Home, Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Avenue in Sioux City. Bright colors were always appreciated by and a reflection of Lillian; therefore, the family encourages you to wear colorful and cheerful clothing when attending her services.

Lillian was born on her maternal grandparents' farm on April 22, 1932, in Ida County, Iowa. The oldest daughter of Raymond and Martha Denham, she started kindergarten at a country school and when her family moved to Battle Creek, Iowa, she was assigned to the second grade, promptly skipping the first grade. At age 13, after the passing of her mother, she was placed in charge of running the family home and caring for her three younger siblings. Lillian stated that the only thing she never had to do was the laundry.

At age 17, Lillian entered Broadlawns School of Nursing in Des Moines, Iowa, and graduated in 1952 as a registered nurse. Lillian's nursing career spanned more than 40 years and she was honored to do this selfless work at several hospitals during her career, starting at Broadlawns Hospital.

In 1953, she began working at the Ringgold County Hospital in Mt. Ayr, Iowa, and in 1956, at the University of Iowa Hospital and then in 1962, at Mercy Hospital in Burlington, Iowa. In 1967, Lillian started working in New Orleans, La., at a small hospital on Canal Street and later, at The Methodist Hospital.

Moving to Sioux City in 1972, she worked at St. Luke's Medical Center as a nursing instructor, and, in turn, as an oncology and urology nurse, retiring from St. Luke's after 20 years. During her nursing career, she impacted the lives of thousands of patients and their families with her caring and compassionate bedside manner. In 1955, Lillian married Daryl Wilson of Mt. Ayr, Iowa, having five children. The marriage ended in 1972.

Lillian returned to school, part-time in 1973, graduating in 1981 with a B.A.S. in Nursing from Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa.

From 1973 to 2010, she was a member of the American Business Women's Association, ABWA, holding several officer positions, most notably past president of the organization.

During nursing school, Lillian played in a semi-pro women's baseball league that originated during World War II. She was a talented quilter who enjoyed displaying her craft. Loving travel, visiting with friends and family, Lillian was always ready for an adventure. Her competitive spirit was evident during board game matches and her emails were legendary. Cooking, reading and gardening rounded out Lillian's most cherished activities.

Shortly after retiring, Lillian moved to Odebolt, Iowa, in 2000.

Lillian was a devote Christian, a true prayer warrior and church was an important part of her life. Over the years, she was a member of St. Andrews Methodist Church in New Orleans, La., Morningside Baptist Church in Sioux City, and Arthur Evangelical Free Church in Arthur, Iowa.

Lillian is survived by four children, Steven (Jolene) Wilson of Marion, Iowa, Tracy (Brad) Curley of Gloucester, Mass., Terry Lee Wilson of Houston, Texas, and Lori (Carl) Jarrett of Fort Smith, Ark.; 10 grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; and her sisters, Lois Segerstrom of Keeseville, N.Y., and Alice (Dwight) Masters of Mapleton, Iowa.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Jo Wilson, in infancy; her parents, Raymond and Martha Denham; and her brother, James Denham.

Memorials may be directed to the Sioux City Gospel Mission, 500 Bluff Street, Sioux City, IA 51103, phone 712-255-1769.