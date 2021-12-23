Menu
Lillie Emma Parrett
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Lillie Emma Parrett

Sioux City

Lillie Emma Parrett, 76 of Sioux City passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at home, comforted by family.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Reverend Steven Benson officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday with family present at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lillie was born on Dec. 21, 1944 in Kirkland, Wash., to Roy M. and Vera (Lethcoe) Smith. She attended McKinley Elementary, East Jr. High, and East High School in Sioux City before leaving school to get married. Lillie always regretted not graduating, so she worked toward and received her GED 26 years later. She married Glenn Parrett on Jan. 21, 1961, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Except for a brief stint in Florida in 1971, Lillie lived in the Siouxland area her entire life.

Lillie worked a variety of jobs, including owner/operator of East Acres Services, and Lil's Little General Store. She retired from HyVee in 2009. She enjoyed her membership to the Shrine Ladies from 1995 to present.

Lillie is survived by her husband Glenn of Sioux City; daughter Lisa (Terry) Miller of Cedar Hill, Texas; sons Ed Parrett of Sioux City, and Tom (Michelle) Parrett of Sergeant Bluff; five grandchildren Cody, Kayla, and Colton Parrett of Sioux City, and Nicholas and Dalton Miller of Texas; one great-granddaughter Keely; and brother Melvin Smith of Shepherdsville, Ky.

Lillie was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers Bernard Smith, and Roy Smith, Jr.; and foster brother Allen Barnes.

Casket Bearers will be Cody and Colton Parrett, Nicholas and Terry Miller, Mark Harmon, and Doug Boetger. Honorary Bearer will be Dalton Miller.

Memorials, in Lillie's name, may be offered to Shriners Children's Hospital or The American Cancer Society.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Dec
28
Service
10:30a.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
Just heard the news today , so sorry to hear this. Dad just found out from the paper and was upset that he didn't attend the services. I know having Glen at Moms funeral meant a lot to him. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Ron Haafke
January 10, 2022
Glenn, I met Lillie when she shopped at Hallmark on Gordon Drive, what a classy lady and her fudge was so good, sorry for your loss, she will be truly missed.
Rhonda Borrall
December 27, 2021
So very sorry to hear of your loss. She battled for a long time. May God Be with you and your's. My sincere sympathy. I am in Tx or would be there.
Phyllis Miller Olson
Friend
December 24, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss.
Doug Roehrich
December 23, 2021
