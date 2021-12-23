Lillie Emma Parrett

Sioux City

Lillie Emma Parrett, 76 of Sioux City passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at home, comforted by family.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Reverend Steven Benson officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday with family present at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lillie was born on Dec. 21, 1944 in Kirkland, Wash., to Roy M. and Vera (Lethcoe) Smith. She attended McKinley Elementary, East Jr. High, and East High School in Sioux City before leaving school to get married. Lillie always regretted not graduating, so she worked toward and received her GED 26 years later. She married Glenn Parrett on Jan. 21, 1961, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Except for a brief stint in Florida in 1971, Lillie lived in the Siouxland area her entire life.

Lillie worked a variety of jobs, including owner/operator of East Acres Services, and Lil's Little General Store. She retired from HyVee in 2009. She enjoyed her membership to the Shrine Ladies from 1995 to present.

Lillie is survived by her husband Glenn of Sioux City; daughter Lisa (Terry) Miller of Cedar Hill, Texas; sons Ed Parrett of Sioux City, and Tom (Michelle) Parrett of Sergeant Bluff; five grandchildren Cody, Kayla, and Colton Parrett of Sioux City, and Nicholas and Dalton Miller of Texas; one great-granddaughter Keely; and brother Melvin Smith of Shepherdsville, Ky.

Lillie was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers Bernard Smith, and Roy Smith, Jr.; and foster brother Allen Barnes.

Casket Bearers will be Cody and Colton Parrett, Nicholas and Terry Miller, Mark Harmon, and Doug Boetger. Honorary Bearer will be Dalton Miller.

Memorials, in Lillie's name, may be offered to Shriners Children's Hospital or The American Cancer Society.