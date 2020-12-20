Linda Andrus-Young

Sioux City

Linda Andrus-Young, 73, of Sioux City, departed this earth Oct. 15, 2020, of natural causes while a resident of Holy Spirit Retirement Home and while in care of Hospice of Siouxland.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for all family and friends that knew and loved Linda. You are invited to share your experiences or condolences directly to the family by visiting www.IowaCremation.com

Linda's ancestry is linked to the Ballenski family known to be early homesteaders in Walworth County, S.D.

She enjoyed birdwatching and gardening, baking sweets, doing crafts, playing games and solving puzzles. She was an avid reader of many different genres of writing.

Her skills as a seamstress were outstanding, equal to any couture designer, ready to wear denim was one of her favorites.

She always enjoyed planning meals and experimenting with new recipes. She embraced an early Saturday morning with an eclair and a cup of coffee. She always enjoyed finding a treasure at a local thrift or consignment shop. She was particularly fond of her pets throughout her life.

Her trips to Sedona, Ariz. were always a nice break from winter. She lived her life in a manner supporting human rights and equality for all people and had great faith in the Holy Spirit. She lived by, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you".

Linda is survived by her son, Joe Young of Sioux City; and her daughter, Angie Young (partner Jacki Leyk) of Minnetonka, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her mother, E. Virginia Bond; grandmother, Helen Herman-Bond; grandfather, Floyd Bond; ex-husband, Gene Young, all of Sioux City; and father, Kenneth Andrus of Tehama Bluff, Calif.

A special thank you to the Morris family that was very supportive of Linda in her time of need. Much appreciation to the Closter family for their continued support