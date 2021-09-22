Linda Johnson

Dakota Dunes

Linda Johnson, 83, of Dakota Dunes passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Boulevard, Sioux City. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday with a Prayer Service and Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will hold a private graveside at Logan Park Cemetery in Sioux City. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

A caring wife, mother, and grandmother, Linda was brought into this world on Sept. 11, 1938, in Sterling, Ill., to Hugh and Bernice Hardacre. Linda lived her younger years in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After graduating from high school, she went on to pursue a nursing degree at Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in Des Moines, Iowa.

While attending nursing school, Linda met and fell in love with Edward (Ed). The two married Sept. 10, 1960, and shared a loving life together for over 61 years. They raised three children: daughter Kathy, son Kirk, and daughter Karen.

Though she enjoyed nursing, Linda paused her career to dedicate spending her time with their children during their school years. She later resumed her career and worked until 1992 when she retired. Linda and Ed enjoyed retirement fully by taking numerous world-wide trips that included a visit to The Holy Land, Jamaica for daughter Karen and Jim's wedding, and several cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, Canary Islands, Western Europe, and Australia.

Linda was a member and Past Matron of the Rose Croix Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She also regularly traveled with Ed to attend Ed's many Grand Lodge and Grand Commandery events and was awarded the Knight's Companion of the Temple by the Grand Commandery Knights Templar of Iowa.

Linda spent her free time doing what she loved most, reading. Her family would often find her immersed in her latest book with a kitty curled up on her lap. Her love of reading influenced her children more than she probably knows.

She is survived by her husband Ed; daughter Kathy Kenkel and her husband Greg; son Kirk and his fiance Annette; daughter Karen Blake and her husband Jim; and four grandchildren Allison and Anna Kenkel, and James and Broderick (Brody) Blake.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Bernice; and her sister Barb.