Linda Rensink

Sioux Center, Iowa

76, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Services: Dec. 28 at 10 a.m., First Reformed Church, Sioux Center, and at 11 a.m. Burial: following first service, Memory Gardens Cemetery, Sioux Center. Visitation: Dec. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m., Memorial Funeral Home, Sioux Center.