Lloyd Robert Holles

Lincoln, Neb., formerly Granville, Iowa

Lloyd Robert Holles passed peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, surrounded by his family at home in Lincoln, Neb. He had just celebrated his 74th birthday.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday with family present 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street-Lincoln, Neb. Rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at St. Michael Catholic Church, 7501 Yankee Woods Drive. Burial will take place in Granville, Iowa, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. A Service will follow the burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

One of those people who was "bigger than life," Lloyd and his wife of 50 years Betty lived a life filled with the love of their six children, 20 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, traveling and enjoying life to the fullest. Lloyd loved to laugh, tell stories (sometimes over and over again) and seemingly made friends wherever he went.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1947 in Sheldon, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Leona (Robinet) Holles. He was raised in Granville, Iowa, graduating from Spalding Catholic High School in 1966, a school which he volunteered and served faithfully for some 40 years after he graduated. He attended Universal Trade for Mechanics in Omaha in 1967, a trade which served him well working on the family farm for decades. He enlisted in the United States Army National Guard in 1967 and served until 1973, being called to active duty from May 1968 to August of 1969.

He married the love of his life Betty A. Reichle of Alton, Iowa, in May 1971. After their marriage, they resided on the family farm in Granville, Iowa, where Lloyd actively farmed and grew the farm and business successfully for nearly 40 years. Lloyd and Betty retired and moved to Lincoln in 2009 to be closer to their kids and grandchildren.

To those who loved him, Lloyd was known for his curiosity, creativeness, and kindness. He enjoyed golfing and fishing with his buddies and family and developed a real gift for woodworking, evidenced by furniture he crafted for his own home. But his real passion was as a Master Griller, where he would barbeque ribs, chops and steaks for family and friends but often times for hundreds of people at church suppers and picnics.

He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus and was always volunteering for something.

Lloyd is survived by Betty; six children, three boys and three girls Quint (Angie) of Lawson, Mo., Travis (Dawn) of Denver, Colo., Bart (Joellen) of Sioux City, Robin Lindsey of Tampa, Fla., Sarah Madsen (Cory) of Omaha, Neb., and Gina Wright (Bobby) of Des Moines, Iowa; 20 grandchildren and three great grandchildren, all who affectionately called him Papa; three sisters Toni Rimbo (Bruce) of Lake Quivira, Kan., Faye Kellen of Ames, Iowa, and Margaurite Penning (Chuck) of Sioux City; brother-in-law Warren Condon of Irvine, Calif.; sisters- and brothers-in-law Joyce Lancaster (Darrell) of Le Mars, Iowa, Judy Meis (Mark) of Alton, Bob Reichle (Linda) of Alton; and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Carol Holles Condon and Leann Holles Hatting; brother-in-law Kevin Hatting; and brother-in-law Dale Reichle.

Memorials may be made to Tabitha Hospice.