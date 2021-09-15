Lois L. (Kuhlmann) Butler

Denison, Iowa

Lois L. (Kuhlmann) Butler, 94, of Denison, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, with her family at her side, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak, Iowa. Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery also in Charter Oak.

She is survived by her sons, Craig Butler of Sioux City, Steven Butler of Hemet, Calif., Timothy Butler of Nipomo, Calif., and David Butler and his wife, Kristina of Dunedin, New Zealand; her daughter, Jill and her husband, Mark McCoy of Cayucos, Calif.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine in 2018.