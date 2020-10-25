Lois C. Hoover

Sioux City

Lois C. Hoover, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Oct. 20, 2020, at Sunrise Retirement.

A private family service will be held at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lois was born on Nov. 27, 1929, near Oto, Woodbury County, Iowa, to Gilbert David and Genevieve Lorraine (Carmen) Hollister. She grew up in Paullina, Iowa, graduating from Paullina High School. She went on to graduate from Ellis School of Beauty. On April 30, 1950, she was united in marriage to Sidney J. Hoover in Sioux City, at First Presbyterian Church.

Lois was a Girl Scout leader for all three of her daughters and was the past president of the Sioux City Lioness Club. She was an active member of Morningside Presbyterian Church (now Faith United), where she was a Sunday school teacher, deacon, and member of various women's circles. Lois was a wonderful cook and baker. She enjoyed reading and sewing, and was a very accomplished seamstress.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Sidney J. Hoover of Sioux City; three daughters, Nancy (Dennis) LaBrune and their children, David LaBrune and Sarah (Matthew) Jongeling, and their children, Graham, Behrend, and Lydia, all of Sioux City; Janet Smothers of Sioux City, and three stepgrandchildren; and Carol (Stan) Weatherwex of Menominee, Mich., and their son, Jim Weatherwex, and his children, Brynn and Liam of DePere, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Iona Trager of Saugus, Calif., Darby Hollister of Oklahoma, and Donna Hollister of Arkansas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Gen Hollister; siblings, James Hollister, Robert Hollister, Marion (Jerry) Mau, and Barbara Hollister; and son-in-law, Dennis Smothers.