Lois L. Roggatz

Correctionville, Iowa, formerly Anthon, Iowa

Lois L. Roggatz, 83, of Correctionville (formerly of Anthon) passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City.

Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday in the Trinity Lutheran Church of Anthon. Rev. Marty Davis will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Good Hope Cemetery of rural Correctionville. A visitation (family will not be present) will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday in the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor's proclamation, masks are mandatory and social distancing guidelines apply during all services. During the visitation we are limited to 15 people in the facility at a time. Please plan accordingly. The Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Lois Lorraine Roggatz, the daughter of Leonard and Pauline (Sharkey) Newman, was born on May 12, 1937, in Woodbury County, Iowa. She received her education in Correctionville and Anthon.

On Nov. 20, 1955, Lois married Wayne Roggatz in the Trinity Lutheran Church of Anthon. She spent her whole life working alongside her husband on the family farm. She was a faithful member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Anthon and active in LWML and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Lois loved to craft, play cards, and cook. She will be fondly remembered for her Famous Brownies that everyone enjoyed for many years. Lois treasured spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also loved family gatherings and visiting with all of her relatives.

She is survived by her children Debbie (John) O'Connell of Anthon, Sherrie Arvin of Colorado, and Douglas (Kristine) Roggatz of Anthon; grandchildren Bill O'Connell and children Madison and Lane of Cushing, Iowa, Mike O'Connell of Anthon, Christopher Arvin, Vanessa Arvin and her son Jayce all of Colorado, Eric (Jen) Roggatz and children Paige and Piper of West Melbourne, Fla., Kilee (Matt) Tully and children Allison, Charlotte, and one on the way of Monticello, Iowa, Kari (Nick) Harvey and children Eleanor and Hayden of Altoona, Iowa, and Ethan Roggatz of Anthon; brother Ronald (Karen) Newman of Anthon; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; brothers-in-law Alvin (Sandy) Roggatz and Don (Mary Jo) Roggatz and their families of Correctionville.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Roggatz; infant son Duane Ray Roggatz; parents Leonard and Pauline Newman; parents-in-law Carl and Ellen Roggatz; grandparents; and brother and sister-in-law Ron and Linda Roggatz.