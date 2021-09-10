Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois M. Tate
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Lois M. Tate

Sioux City

Lois M. Tate, 71, of Sioux City, passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at a local hospital.

Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., with visitation one hour prior. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Lois was born June 19, 1950, in New Orleans, La., to the late Ignatius Harold Williams and Emelda Williams.

She was a child of an active service member and traveled throughout the states, along with several years in England. She spent most of her formative years in Omaha.

Lois loved to work for charitable organizations. She spent most of her adult life giving back to organizations, especially working with the youth of our society. She worked with the youth in Omaha, and in her relocation to Sioux City.

Her memory will forever be cherished by her great family left behind.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Sep
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We knew Lois from NAACP meetings. She was a beautiful lady inside and out. She will be missed greatly. We send our condolences to the family.
Chester and Linda French
September 15, 2021
Lois was a dear friend of mine and she will be greatly missed. We are praying for you and your family. Love the Schmitt's!
Alma Schmitt
September 14, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Flora M Lee
Other
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results