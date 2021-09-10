Lois M. Tate

Sioux City

Lois M. Tate, 71, of Sioux City, passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at a local hospital.

Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., with visitation one hour prior. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Lois was born June 19, 1950, in New Orleans, La., to the late Ignatius Harold Williams and Emelda Williams.

She was a child of an active service member and traveled throughout the states, along with several years in England. She spent most of her formative years in Omaha.

Lois loved to work for charitable organizations. She spent most of her adult life giving back to organizations, especially working with the youth of our society. She worked with the youth in Omaha, and in her relocation to Sioux City.

Her memory will forever be cherished by her great family left behind.