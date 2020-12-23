Lola A. Pearson

Battle Creek, Iowa

Lola A. Pearson, 98, of Battle Creek, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Willow Dale Wellness Village of Battle Creek.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Memorial Park Cemetery of Sioux City. Rev. Russell Senstad will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor's proclamation, masks are required and social distancing guidelines apply. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Battle Creek, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com

Lola Pearson was born on Oct. 20, 1922, to Thomas 'Tom' and Meta (Hunwardsen) Albers, in Danbury, Iowa. She married Don Pearson on Aug. 18, 1940, in Steamboat Springs, Colo.

The couple enjoyed wintering in Mesa, Ariz., at the Venture Out Mobile Resort. They eventually relocated to Mesa in 1994. Don and Lola enjoyed their time together and loved to dance to big band music. After Don passed in 2004, Lola remained in Arizona until health issues arose and then she relocated back to Iowa to be closer to family. She made her home at Willow Dale Assisted Living of Battle Creek. As her needs changed, she later became a resident at Willow Dale Wellness Village Nursing Home.

She is survived by her nieces Sandra Zalme of Sioux City, Darnelle (Burdelle) Knudsen of Ida Grove, Iowa, and Alice O'Brien of Kansas City, Mo.; nephews Thom Albers of Friday Harbor, Wash., and Steve (Sue) Christiansen of Nixa, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald Pearson; brother Orville Albers; sisters Eldora Wiedemann, Evelynne LeFebvere, and Darlene Christiansen; nephew Todd Christiansen; and great-nephew Andrew Zalme.