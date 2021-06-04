Loraine R. 'Lori' Olsen

Sioux City

Loraine R. "Lori" Olsen, 69, died peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Bickford Memory Care Unit in Sioux City, IA.

A visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., with a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. followed by a Rosary. A Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Loraine Ruth "Lori" Arend, the daughter of Duane and Ruth (Gisch) Arend, was born Aug. 30, 1951, in Algona, Iowa. Her early years were spent on a farm as the second eldest of six children, where she began caring for others at an early age. Lori received a Bachelor of Arts from Mankato State College in interior design, and would continue a love of craft, design, and sewing throughout her life. Lori went to work as a designer with mentor Margie Packard in Sioux City. She then met her cherished husband and life partner, Le Olsen. Together they would raise three children, and eventually they welcomed five grandchildren.

Lori left her professional interior design career to focus on raising her children. She returned to work at a WIC program in Sioux City helping other mothers attain resources needed to care for their children. Later, Lori assisted business management for Craftmaster Builders Inc. Her final career calling was a position as a teacher with Little Lambs Preschool. She had a special way of connecting with children and would teach them with love and respect, treating each child like her own.

Lori was able to talk with anyone she met and she genuinely wanted to learn about them. She had a kind and lighthearted spirit, a joyful laugh, and never took herself too seriously.

Lori was a devout Catholic, rooted deeply in her faith. She was a member of Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and active in the choir for nearly 40 years. Lori would remind us all to take comfort in God, to find happiness in our families, and to enjoy each new person that we meet.

Lori was beloved by many and is survived by her husband, Le; children, Rachel (Derek) McGill, Tyann (Justin) Olsen (Hurtado), and Chris (Christina) Olsen; grandchildren, Jaxon, Ashlynn, Leo, Indie and Elwood; brothers; sisters; many cousins, nieces, nephews; and other relatives and friends.

The family has requested that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.