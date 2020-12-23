Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Loren Peters
FUNERAL HOME
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD

Loren Peters

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Loren Peters, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in his home in Sioux Falls, with his family by his side. He was 75.

Service will be held 2 p.m., with family present to greet friends beginning at 1 p.m., on today at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Loren John Peters was born to Adelaide (Lorentson) Janssen and John Peters in Pipestone, Minn., on Dec. 23, 1944. He graduated from Pipestone High School in 1962.

After graduation, he served in the National Guard before marrying Betty Jean Olson on Feb. 19, 1966, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Pipestone. They farmed near Woodstock, Minn., for a few years before they bought a farm eight miles north of Pipestone. Loren farmed about 800 acres and was a DeKalb Seed Dealer for 25 years. During this time, he farmed primarily corn and beans, sold seed, raised livestock including cattle, and later on, hogs.

In 1998, he sold the farm and moved to Sioux City where he received his real estate license and worked for Realty Specialists and also started his own construction business, Peters Premier Homes. For 20 years, he built many beautiful custom homes in Sioux City, and every new homeowner loved working with him. He was known in his neighborhood as always being ready to offer a helping hand. He retired in 2016 and moved to Sioux Falls, S.D.

Loren was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Hiawatha Snowmobile Club, and the Pork Producers Association. He received numerous awards from DeKalb over the years. He liked John Deere tractors and Chevy trucks. He enjoyed golfing, and in his younger years he loved snowmobiling and spending time at Lake Benton with family and friends. He was always volunteering to help his kids with remodeling projects or landscaping.

He loved spending time with his family whether that meant spending time at the pool, boating in Okoboji, beer tasting in Minneapolis, or traveling. He and Betty loved camping with their friends and were very fortunate to have such a close friend network. His favorite candy was peanut M&Ms and favorite beer was Coors Light. He loved listening to Alan Jackson and George Strait music. He was a great dancer and loved dancing with Betty and his girls, even if it was just in the kitchen. Loren was known as a very kind and generous man, everyone who met him liked him.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Peters of Sioux Falls; four daughters, Deb (Robert) Waite, Kathy (Craig) Gehrels, Jodi (Jason) Boers, and Stacy (Dale Henning) Peters; four grandchildren, Lauren Waite, Logan Waite, Kaitlyn Gehrels, and Kelsie Gehrels; and siblings, Bruce (Christine) Peters, Karen (Richard) Janssen, Paul Peters, and John Peters.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Adelaide Janssen and John Peters; and brother Gary Peters.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Dec
23
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Miller Funeral Home - Southside.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Our deepest sympathy to all of you. Remembering Loren´s warm smile and listening ear. We both enjoyed visiting with him on our camping get togethers. We are so sorry for your loss. Praying God will comfort you and give you peace.
Brent and Kristine Laine
December 23, 2020
We are sending love and sympathy to Loren’s family. So very sorry for your loss!
Dennis Zochert
Friend
December 22, 2020
We extend our sympathy and prayers to you, Betty. May God give you strength, comfort and peace. Your backyard neighbors, Peggy and Dean Goettsch
Peggy and Dean Goettsch
December 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lloyd Erpelding
Friend
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results