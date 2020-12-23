Loren Peters

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Loren Peters, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in his home in Sioux Falls, with his family by his side. He was 75.

Service will be held 2 p.m., with family present to greet friends beginning at 1 p.m., on today at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Loren John Peters was born to Adelaide (Lorentson) Janssen and John Peters in Pipestone, Minn., on Dec. 23, 1944. He graduated from Pipestone High School in 1962.

After graduation, he served in the National Guard before marrying Betty Jean Olson on Feb. 19, 1966, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Pipestone. They farmed near Woodstock, Minn., for a few years before they bought a farm eight miles north of Pipestone. Loren farmed about 800 acres and was a DeKalb Seed Dealer for 25 years. During this time, he farmed primarily corn and beans, sold seed, raised livestock including cattle, and later on, hogs.

In 1998, he sold the farm and moved to Sioux City where he received his real estate license and worked for Realty Specialists and also started his own construction business, Peters Premier Homes. For 20 years, he built many beautiful custom homes in Sioux City, and every new homeowner loved working with him. He was known in his neighborhood as always being ready to offer a helping hand. He retired in 2016 and moved to Sioux Falls, S.D.

Loren was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Hiawatha Snowmobile Club, and the Pork Producers Association. He received numerous awards from DeKalb over the years. He liked John Deere tractors and Chevy trucks. He enjoyed golfing, and in his younger years he loved snowmobiling and spending time at Lake Benton with family and friends. He was always volunteering to help his kids with remodeling projects or landscaping.

He loved spending time with his family whether that meant spending time at the pool, boating in Okoboji, beer tasting in Minneapolis, or traveling. He and Betty loved camping with their friends and were very fortunate to have such a close friend network. His favorite candy was peanut M&Ms and favorite beer was Coors Light. He loved listening to Alan Jackson and George Strait music. He was a great dancer and loved dancing with Betty and his girls, even if it was just in the kitchen. Loren was known as a very kind and generous man, everyone who met him liked him.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Peters of Sioux Falls; four daughters, Deb (Robert) Waite, Kathy (Craig) Gehrels, Jodi (Jason) Boers, and Stacy (Dale Henning) Peters; four grandchildren, Lauren Waite, Logan Waite, Kaitlyn Gehrels, and Kelsie Gehrels; and siblings, Bruce (Christine) Peters, Karen (Richard) Janssen, Paul Peters, and John Peters.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Adelaide Janssen and John Peters; and brother Gary Peters.