Lorraine Bottjen

Anthon, Iowa

95, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Services: Feb. 27 at 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church-Midway, Battle Creek Iowa. Burial: after the service, St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery-Midway, Battle Creek. Visitation: Feb. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Anthon. Social distancing required and masks encouraged.