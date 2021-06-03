Lorraine Cave

Marcus, Iowa

Lorraine Cave, 88, of Marcus passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Peace Lutheran Church in Marcus. Rev. Kevin Roop will officiate Burial will follow at Marcus-Amherst Cemetery in Marcus. Visitation with the family present will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church prior to the funeral on Saturday. The Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus is assisting the family.

Lorraine Frieda (Bay) Cave, the daughter of Henry and Dorothy (Peters) Bay, was born Aug. 26, 1932 in Correctionville, Iowa. She grew up on a farm in rural Correctionville and attended country school until 7th grade. At that time she moved with her family to her mother's family farm near Germantown. She graduated from Paullina High School in 1950. On Sept. 2, 1951, she was married to her lifelong companion of 67 plus years, Jim Cave of Marcus. Together they lived, farmed and raised eight children on the Cave family farm until Jim's passing in 2019. Lorraine continued to reside on the farm until her passing.

She was very active in her community and church. She volunteered as a Girl Scouts leader for over 30 years, in the fancy work department at the Marcus Fair, at Marcus Elementary School, at Cherokee Hospice, and at the Heartland Care Center auxiliary. At Peace Lutheran Church, she taught Sunday school for 25 years, taught midweek classes, was a member of Ladies Aid, and was involved with the braille workshop for over 35 years.

She took great pleasure in her large family and attended as many activities of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as she could. From baptisms, graduations, weddings, sporting events and concerts, her calendar was always full of family events. She also enjoyed taking part in birthday club, tourist club, book club and Marcus historical society. After her kids were gone from home, she joined ladies bowling and golfing leagues in Marcus. Lorraine was an avid gardener and during her lifetime canned, pickled, and froze what must have amounted to tons of produce. Her strawberry jam was a particular favorite of her grandchildren and enjoyed at many family gatherings over the years.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Joyce (Jamie) Coughlin of Sioux City, Shirley Cave of Richfield, Minn., Gene (Patricia) Cave of Remsen, Iowa, Betty (Al) Weihe of Vacaville, Calif., Don (Michelle) Cave of Marcus, Charlie Cave of Carlisle, Iowa, Dale (Barb) Cave of Marcus, and Bev (John) Kampa of St. Paul, Minn.; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sister Luella Wallin of Paullina, Iowa; and brother-in-law, Glenn Cave of Cherokee, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a great-grandchild; as well as other family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family and will be donated to a local charity at a later date.