Lorraine Agnes McKeown

Sioux City

Lorraine Agnes McKeown, 90, of Sioux City, daughter of Evan Odegard and Olga Sletmoe Odegard, was born Aug. 11, 1930, in Wyndmere, N. D., and passed from this life Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Southern Hills Specialty Care.

Services will be held at a later date. Lorraine will be interred with her late husband, Earnest at the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa.

Lorraine grew up near Battle Lake, Minn., and graduated from Battle Lake High School in 1948. She moved to Sioux City, Iowa, in 1950 and attended Comptometer School there.

She was united in marriage to Earnest J. McKeown on Dec. 22, 1954, in Sioux Falls, S.D., and they had recently celebrated their 66th anniversary. They were lifelong residents of Sioux City.

Lorraine worked in the business field in her earlier years. She later spent her time as a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, gardening, crafts, and music. She was also a talented seamstress and made baby quilts for each of her grandchildren. She was a former member of the Concordia Lutheran Church.

Lorraine leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Kathy (Tom) Specketer of Winterset, Iowa; son, Mark (Jerri) McKeown of Graham, Wash.; granddaughter, Krista Specketer of Seattle, Wash., grandson, Kyle Specketer of Winterset, granddaughter, Stephanie McKeown of Vallejo, Calif., granddaughter, Kelli (Henry) Bi of Issaquah, Wash., grandson, Erik McKeown of Spokane, Wash.; brother, Ed Odegard and his daughter, Paula Colarusso of New York; sisters-in-law, Pat (Eugene) McKeown of California, and Claire (Raymond) Odegard of Fargo, N.D., brother-in-law, Lee (Ardella) Klefstad of Fergus Falls, Minn.; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Those relatives who preceded Lorraine in death were her parents, Evan Odegard and Olga Sletmoe Odegard; husband, Earnest J. McKeown; infant son, David; brothers, Gordon Odegard, Talbert Odegard, Orville Odegard, Raymond Odegard and Iliff Odegard; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Odegard, Ruthie Odegard, Margaret Odegard, Molly Odegard, and Anna Lou Odegard; sisters, Ardella Klefstad and Doris Trosdahl; brothers-in-law, Irving Trosdahl, Roger Walkup, and Eugene McKeown.

