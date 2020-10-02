Lottie Johnson

Sioux City

Lieselotte "Lottie" Johnson, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at a Remsen, Iowa care center.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday and livestreamed on calvaryleeds.com and broadcasted via 106.1 in the Calvary Lutheran parking lot, with the Rev. James Travis officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one-hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests all attendees wear a mask and social distancing will be observed for the visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lottie was born on Aug. 30, 1927, in Lampertheim, Germany, the daughter of Jacob and Anna (Frank) Kettler. During World War II, Lottie had to quit school in the seventh grade to work in the fields, picking tobacco.

She married William E. Johnson on March 18, 1960 in Lampertheim. To this union four children were born. William preceded Lottie in death on Aug. 12, 1997 in Sioux City.

Lottie was an avid cook and baker and enjoyed crocheting and gardening. She was a dedicated walker, walking a mile every day. Lottie was a kind soul and made friends wherever she went. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and donated many items she crocheted and baked.

Survivors include her children, John (Carol) Johnson of Omaha, Anna Salem of Sioux City, and Diana Forest of Palm Springs, Calif.; four grandchildren, Samantha Salem, Aaron (Kristen) Johnson, Thomas Forest, and Christia Forest; one great-grandchild, Avery Johnson; and two sisters, Anneliese Horstfeld and Margot Prinz of Lampertheim.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas L. Johnson; and a brother, Friedrich "Fritz" Kettler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed towards the Alzheimer's Association in Lottie's memory.