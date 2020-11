Lou Dale Sales

Battle Creek, Iowa

99, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Private Family Service: Dec. 1, First Presbyterian Church, Battle Creek. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation, family not present, Nov. 30, 4 to 6 p.m., at the church. Due to COVID-19, masks are mandatory as well as social distancing. Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, Battle Creek.