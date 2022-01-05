Louis E. Fowler

Warrensburg, Mo.

Louis E. Fowler, 86, of Warrensburg peacefully passed on to his eternal home on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Celebration of Life was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday with a visitation one hour prior at 10 a.m. at Sweeney- Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg with the Dr. Randall S. Neal officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Tekamah Cemetery in Nebraska.

Louis was born on June 26, 1935 to Everett L. Fowler and Gladys H. Sorensen Fowler at Tekamah, Neb.

During many of his elementary school years, Louis rode a horse to attend a one-room country school. His high school years were spent at Decatur, Neb., where he enjoyed playing football on the Decatur Bulldog's Team. He graduated from Decatur High in May of 1953. After graduation, he enrolled at Wayne State College in the fall where he studied engineering, occupational safety, and climatology. Louis accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at the Riverside Baptist Church on April 20, 1952, by Reverend W. B. Cain.

Louis and his high school sweetheart, Phyllis J. Hennig, were married on July 30, 1954. He was a lifelong, enthusiastic entrepreneur, from mowing the athletic field with a hand push mower as a young teenager to operating the track tractor to clear trees and plow. After college, he operated the drag line to unload the sand and gravel from the railroad cars for the family owned concrete plant.

He founded Portable Lubrication Co. which serviced fleets of trucks at their home location. He was a livestock producer raising cattle and hogs, did custom farm work with his equipment, promoted the Solar Heating Industry, had his private pilot's license and flew his own plane, and was a real estate developer and house builder. After moving to Missouri in 1988, he got his real estate license before going on to purchase and operate an existing real estate company.

During his early years as the designated broker, he achieved the GRI, CRS & ABR designations and received the Life Time Achievement Award in 2009. Louis applied his leadership skills as a stockholder and director of two banks in Nebraska, cofounder of Heritage Homes of Nebraska, past chairman of the Presidents Council at the N.A. Baptist Seminary in Sioux Falls, S.D., past president of the local Board of Realtors, and a life member of the NRA.

He was a mentor to many, willing to help when needed and extremely loyal and patriotic. Louis enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and participated in various outdoor activities such as boating, water skiing, motorcycle riding, and hunting.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis of the home; son Ray L. (Linda) Fowler of Sioux City; daughter Julie Jean (Michael) Lash of Shiloh, Ill.; two granddaughters April Jean (Jason) Jones of New Memphis, Ill., and Stacy Rae (Henry) Fylstra of Darien, Ill.; three great-grandsons, Tobias, Elliot, and Louis Jones; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents; brother R. Charles "Chuck" Fowler; sister-in-law Gail Fowler; and nephew Charles Jerome "Jay" Fowler.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a remembrance to St. Jude's Hospital for Children or the DAV, which may be left in the care of the funeral home.