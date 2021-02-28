Louis P. Kellen

formerly Naperville, Ill., and Alton, Iowa

Louis P. Kellen, 96, formerly of Naperville, and Alton, Iowa, died Feb. 23, 2021 at a local hospital.

Beloved husband of Lois (Jean) Ruggeberg; loving father of Linda (Josh) Biegel, Christopher (Susan) Kellen and Aimee (John) Kerkemeyer; devoted grandfather of Emily Kellen and Morrigan Kellen; dear brother of six sons and two daughters born to A.W. and Elizabeth (Stoll) Kellen of Alton, Iowa.

Services are private.

His interests were many and varied from agriculture to woodworking. He was especially proud of his Luxembourg heritage. His great-grandfather left his native village of Vichten in Luxembourg and boarded a small sailing vessel with 233 fellow passengers for the United States and arrived at the Port of New York on June 16, 1837.

Lou was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy of Alton, Iowa, worked on the farm for a few years and then became a graduate of St. Ambrose University of Davenport, Iowa. He married Lois Jean Ruggeberg on April 30, 1955 at St. John's Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa. They have three children, Linda, Christopher and Aimee.

Lou is survived by his brothers, Jerome (Perry) of Alton, Iowa and Arnold (Peggy) of Antioch, Ill.; brother-in-law, Melvin Ruba of Remsen; sisters-in-law, Ann of Texas and Liz of Sioux City (Alton).

His father and mother; sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Sylvester Hansen; sister, Agnes Ruba; and brothers, Lawrence (Doris), Ambrose, Joseph and Daniel (Sandy) preceded him in death.