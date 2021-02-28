Menu
Louis P. Kellen
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL

Louis P. Kellen

formerly Naperville, Ill., and Alton, Iowa

Louis P. Kellen, 96, formerly of Naperville, and Alton, Iowa, died Feb. 23, 2021 at a local hospital.

Beloved husband of Lois (Jean) Ruggeberg; loving father of Linda (Josh) Biegel, Christopher (Susan) Kellen and Aimee (John) Kerkemeyer; devoted grandfather of Emily Kellen and Morrigan Kellen; dear brother of six sons and two daughters born to A.W. and Elizabeth (Stoll) Kellen of Alton, Iowa.

Services are private.

His interests were many and varied from agriculture to woodworking. He was especially proud of his Luxembourg heritage. His great-grandfather left his native village of Vichten in Luxembourg and boarded a small sailing vessel with 233 fellow passengers for the United States and arrived at the Port of New York on June 16, 1837.

Lou was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy of Alton, Iowa, worked on the farm for a few years and then became a graduate of St. Ambrose University of Davenport, Iowa. He married Lois Jean Ruggeberg on April 30, 1955 at St. John's Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa. They have three children, Linda, Christopher and Aimee.

Lou is survived by his brothers, Jerome (Perry) of Alton, Iowa and Arnold (Peggy) of Antioch, Ill.; brother-in-law, Melvin Ruba of Remsen; sisters-in-law, Ann of Texas and Liz of Sioux City (Alton).

His father and mother; sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Sylvester Hansen; sister, Agnes Ruba; and brothers, Lawrence (Doris), Ambrose, Joseph and Daniel (Sandy) preceded him in death.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.
He leaves many wonderful memories to share for everyone. Prayers to all.
Ray and Mary Jane Kerkemeyer
Family
March 14, 2021
Aimee, my deepest sympathies for you and your family. Prayers and virtual hugs!
Mary (Smudde) Manghera
Friend
March 9, 2021
Condolences to you all!
Frank & Barb Rechterman
Family
March 1, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Lou's passing. Sending our thoughts and prayers to Jean, Aimee and the family.
Jean Evans
Friend
February 27, 2021
RIP Uncle Lou. Always enjoyed you and your family visits. Sympathy and prayers for Jean, the cousins, and all family and friends.
Neal Kellen
Family
February 26, 2021
