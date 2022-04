I´m so saddened to see of Louises passing. I met your mother at Pioneer Valley. Prior to Covid her and my mother sat at the same table. I would at times help her fill out her meal order. I don´t think anyone liked PB&J more your mom. She was beautiful, always so mild mannered. I´m so sad Covid kept me from seeing her lately. Prayers and hugs to your family!

Tawnya Oneill March 24, 2021