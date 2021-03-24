Menu
Louise Larson
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Louise Larson

Sergeant Bluff

Louise Larson, 94 of Sergeant Bluff passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Reverend Todd Schlitter officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday with a Prayer Service beginning at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Livestream of the service can be seen at http://youtu.be/MUGp6qQ_KhA

Louise was born on Jan. 27, 1927, in Smithland, Iowa, to Fred and Olive (Stratton) Burgess. She received her education in Oto, Iowa, and graduated from Onawa High School as Valedictorian.

Louise married Morris Larson on April 21, 1946 in Onawa, Iowa. She was proud to be a stay-at-home-mom while raising her family of eight children. Once her children were in school, Louise worked at Knapp & Spencer for 14 years. She was a past member of the United Methodist Women's Association, and was a past teamsters' member.

She is survived by her son Jerry (Becky) Larson of Arizona; son Steve (Maureen) Larson of California; daughter Coleen (Jeff) Loffswold of Sioux City; daughter Nancy (Dane) Phillips of Indiana; daughter Paula (Dan) Thomsen of Ankeny, Iowa; son Ken (Rita) Larson of Kansas; and son Scott (Julie) Larson of Sioux City; 18 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents; husband Morris in 1987; and son David in 2003.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Calling hours
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Mar
25
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Mar
26
Service
1:30p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sharing your sadness for the loss of your mom....Louise was a sweet lady I enjoyed seeing at church.....sending healing prayers for comfort and peace in the days to come. God Bless
Patty Mogensen
March 25, 2021
I´m so saddened to see of Louises passing. I met your mother at Pioneer Valley. Prior to Covid her and my mother sat at the same table. I would at times help her fill out her meal order. I don´t think anyone liked PB&J more your mom. She was beautiful, always so mild mannered. I´m so sad Covid kept me from seeing her lately. Prayers and hugs to your family!
Tawnya Oneill
March 24, 2021
Hope to see you all Thursday.....Sorry about your Mom's passing, but she had a good, long life........
Cathy (Prather) Dailey
March 24, 2021
