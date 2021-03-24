Louise Larson

Sergeant Bluff

Louise Larson, 94 of Sergeant Bluff passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Reverend Todd Schlitter officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday with a Prayer Service beginning at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Livestream of the service can be seen at http://youtu.be/MUGp6qQ_KhA

Louise was born on Jan. 27, 1927, in Smithland, Iowa, to Fred and Olive (Stratton) Burgess. She received her education in Oto, Iowa, and graduated from Onawa High School as Valedictorian.

Louise married Morris Larson on April 21, 1946 in Onawa, Iowa. She was proud to be a stay-at-home-mom while raising her family of eight children. Once her children were in school, Louise worked at Knapp & Spencer for 14 years. She was a past member of the United Methodist Women's Association, and was a past teamsters' member.

She is survived by her son Jerry (Becky) Larson of Arizona; son Steve (Maureen) Larson of California; daughter Coleen (Jeff) Loffswold of Sioux City; daughter Nancy (Dane) Phillips of Indiana; daughter Paula (Dan) Thomsen of Ankeny, Iowa; son Ken (Rita) Larson of Kansas; and son Scott (Julie) Larson of Sioux City; 18 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents; husband Morris in 1987; and son David in 2003.