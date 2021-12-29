Lowell Chellew

Sioux City

Lowell Chellew was called to eternal rest early in the morning on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, while living at Sunrise Nursing Home in Sioux City.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Reverend Kenny Hsu officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery with prayers by Lowell's son Reverend Steven Chellew. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel from with family present at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lowell was born on April 16, 1936, in Marshfield, Wis., to William and Ida (Wuench) Chellew. He married Joan Schoenrock in 1959. Joan died in 1967. Lowell married Dora Fick in 1968, and she died in 2013. He resided in Sioux City most of his adult life. Lowell worked for the phone company, and was an active member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Lowell is survived by his daughter Deborah Chellew of Sioux City; son Steven (Lisa) Chellew of Rushford, Minn.; grandchildren Matthew Chellew (Tyson), Ryan (Lynae) Chellew, and Caitlyn Chellew; step-grandchildren Jennifer (Ben) Gilley and Joshua Olson; three step-great-grandchildren Claire, Norah, and Jane Girley; siblings Dorothy (Keith) Brutlag, Robert (Ella) Chellew, Val (Lyle) Schaible, Helen (Roger) Harms, Carol Chellew; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; son Mark; and siblings William, Richard, Marie, Janet, and Lorna.

Memorials may be offered to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lowell's name.