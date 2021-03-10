Lowell W. Washburn

Lawton, Iowa

Lowell W. Washburn, 88, of Lawton passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at his residence.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lowell Wayne Washburn was born on May 15, 1932, in Hornick, Iowa, the son of Jess and Elsie (McKnight) Washburn. Lowell was united in marriage to Franziska Muller on May 6, 1950. They lived in Hospers and during 1956, they moved to Sioux City. Lowell worked at a packing house for several years before starting his own construction company.

Lowell was a past president of the area Eagles Club, and a member of one of the local Masonic Lodges.

Lowell is survived by his sons Fred (Penny) Washburn of Allen, Neb., and Mike (Janie) Washburn of Lawton; daughters Kathleen (Mark) Slocum of Sioux City, and Barbie Wessendorf of Lawton; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Loraine Washburn of Sioux City; and other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Franziska; two brothers; four sisters; and three grandchildren.