Lowell W. Washburn
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
400 4th Street
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Lowell W. Washburn

Lawton, Iowa

Lowell W. Washburn, 88, of Lawton passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at his residence.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lowell Wayne Washburn was born on May 15, 1932, in Hornick, Iowa, the son of Jess and Elsie (McKnight) Washburn. Lowell was united in marriage to Franziska Muller on May 6, 1950. They lived in Hospers and during 1956, they moved to Sioux City. Lowell worked at a packing house for several years before starting his own construction company.

Lowell was a past president of the area Eagles Club, and a member of one of the local Masonic Lodges.

Lowell is survived by his sons Fred (Penny) Washburn of Allen, Neb., and Mike (Janie) Washburn of Lawton; daughters Kathleen (Mark) Slocum of Sioux City, and Barbie Wessendorf of Lawton; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Loraine Washburn of Sioux City; and other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Franziska; two brothers; four sisters; and three grandchildren.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service
Sioux City, IA
Mar
11
Service
7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service
Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
UnityPoint at Home
March 11, 2021
Brian and I are so sorry for your loss. Keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Tammy Smith
March 10, 2021
So very sorry to hear of your fathers passing.
Nan Stettnichs
March 10, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers are with you. Lowell & Fran were so much fun to be around. And they took good care of my mom "Ruby" to get to the Eagles to go dancing & have a few cocktails.
Bob & Maxine Barber
March 10, 2021
Dear friends....So sorry for your loss of your father, sharing your sadness Thoughts and prayers are with you!
Patty Mogensen
March 10, 2021
My sincere sympathy. Loved to polka with him.
Phyllis M Olson
March 10, 2021
He´ll be greatly missed. Sorry for your loss
Tricia
March 10, 2021
